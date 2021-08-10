Nigeria: No End in Sight to Crises in APC, PDP

For the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, their nagging problems are daily panning out as crises without end.

Yesterday, the crises ravaging both parties took a dangerous bent.

While the police took over Buhari House, APC's national secretariat, Abuja, to stave off a violent protest against the caretaker leadership, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, according to intelligence reports, the number of those pushing for the ouster of Prince Uche Secondus as PDP national chairman shot skywards.

Efforts of PDP governors to resolve the logjam, yesterday, hit a brick wall, as their meeting ended in a deadlock, with Secondus facing an uncertain future.

On a day six of the 18 members of the National Working Committee, NWC, and members of the PDP House of Representatives Caucus, asked Secondus to resign, youths of the party, under the aegis of Save PDP Group, protested in Abuja, demanding immediate ouster of Secondus.

The SeconDus must go clamour split the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives.

The embattled PDP chairman dared his detractors, insisting he would not resign because he had done nothing wrong.

Secondus got the backing of immediate past Bayelsa State governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, who said the party leader cannot be stampeded to resign because only the National Convention could remove him.

Anti- Secondus' plot thickens as 6 NWC members demand his ouster

Like clockwork on the heels of last week's call for the resignation of Prince Uche Secondus as PDP national chairman, six of the 18-member NWC want the chairman out of office.

Despite last week's plea by party stalwarts, comprising members of the PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, National Executive Committee, NEC, among others, for time to resolve the lingering leadership crisis, nine members of the NWC held a meeting in Abuja this week, all in a bid to push Secondus out of office.

Although, Section 29 (3) of the amended PDP constitution provides that only the National Chairman or a summon of two-thirds of NWC members can convene a meeting of the committee; the nine members met at a popular hotel in Abuja,with six of them appending their signatures for the removal of Secondus.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting was attended by Senator Suleiman Nazif, Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, National Secretary, Alhaji Mai Adamu Mustapha, National Auditor, Abdulahi Maibasira, National Financial Secretary, Mr. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, National Youth Leader, Amb. Taofiq Arapaja, National Vice-Chairman, South West, Chief Ali Odefa, National Vice-Chairman, South East, Chief Dan Orbih National Vice-Chairman, South-South, and Chief Theophilus Dakas, National Vice-Chairman, North Central.

At the meeting, Nazif, Mustapha, Udeh-Okoye, Arapaja, Orbih and Dakas, unanimously reiterated their call for the resignation of Secondus as they appended their signatures to boot.

Why we want Secondus out - 6 NWC members

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the party officials said: "Sequel to the meeting held on the 3rd of August 2021 at Legacy House where members of the National Working Committee, sat and decided that a meeting of the National Working Committee should be held on the 8th of August 2021 at Hilton to further deliberate on the matter bedevilling the party, the meeting held and extensively deliberated.

"Nine members of the National Working Committee agreed that the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has grossly mismanaged the party, is highly incompetent, has factionalized the party and has lost the confidence of members of the party.

"The matter of his resignation was put to vote. Six members voted that he should resign and three members abstained from voting. Therefore, the meeting resolved to forward the resolution taken on the 8th day of August to the Governors' Forum, the Board of Trustees, BoT, the National Assembly Caucus of both Houses of Representatives and the Senate.

"We call on all members of the party to remain calm as the party leadership is working tirelessly to resolve the leadership crisis."

NWC meeting's illegal - PDP legal adviser

Reacting to the development, Emmanuel Enoidem, PDP National Legal Adviser said the NWC meeting was illegal.

His words: "By Section 29 (3) of the constitution of our party, it is the national chairman or a summon backed by two-third members of the NWC that can validly convene a meeting of the NWC. Sub-section 4 provides for two-third members of NWC to form a quorum for a meeting of the NWC."

"As a bona fide member of the NWC, to the best of my knowledge, I was not aware of any meeting of NWC summoned by the National chairman or in the manner provided aforesaid.

"It is therefore of grave concern, and indeed, very sad to read the above position purportedly taken by some distinguished members of NWC in utter disdain and violation of clear extant provisions of our constitution.

"The issue of resignation of any officer of our party at any level is a personal decision as stipulated in Sections 45(1) and 47 (5). There is no provision of our constitution which donates powers to any organ, individuals or group of persons to ask an officer of the party to resign for any reason whatsoever as was purported in the so-called press release.

"The powers to remove any member of the NWC and indeed any national officer is reserved in the national convention which is due for December 2021.

"The said press release is an unfortunate assault and blatant violation of the provisions of our constitution and so it is illegal and unconstitutional.

"This is more so when the purported meeting was said to have been convened on Sunday August 8, 2021 against the widely published position taken by the BoT advising members and leaders of our party to maintain peace until a committee set up has deliberated on the raging controversies.

PDP youths protest, demand chairman's removal

However, some PDP youths, yesterday, aligned their voices with calls for the removal of Secondus.

Marching peacefully across major streets of Abuja, the youths under the aegis of Save PDP Group, arrived the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the party, demanding the immediate ouster of Secondus, citing the recent defections of some governors from the party to the APC, and Secondus' leadership style among others.

Bearing various placards with inscriptions, "Uche Secondus Must Go", "We have lost confidence in your chairmanship", "We cannot afford to lose more governors" among others, the youths called on the national chairman to heed the call and quit his office to pave way for the repositioning of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing newsmen at the party's secretariat, leader of the protest, Comrade Tamunotonye Inioribo accused Secondus of polarizing the party for his own selfish interest, saying he is to blame "for the defection of three governors and dozens of Senators from the party."

According to him, organs of the party including, the PDP Governors' Forum, and National Working Committee, National Executive Committee "are all divided."

Resign now, PDP Reps' caucus tells Secondus

Also, the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives asked Secondus "to consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader in the party's current and future interest with a firm assurance of honourable regard and appreciation by the party leadership now and in years to come, by honourably resigning his position as party chairman immediately, to allow the party an early start."

The caucus accused the chairman of running the party affairs from his home, saying that his inept management of the deluge of complainants and other matters of concerns led to the massive defection of PDP members to the APC in the recent time. The caucus' position was contained in a communiqué raised after its virtual meeting.

Signed by its Chairman, Hon. Kingsley Chinda and Deputy Chairman, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, the communiqué read in part: "Members of the PDP House of Reps caucus met and deliberated extensively on various aspects of concern being expressed by members of the party across the federation. Specifically, on the current charge of inept leadership against our national Chairman (Prince Uche Secondus) and Honourable members note as follows:

"Whereas members of the Peoples Democratic Party and millions of Nigerians nationwide anticipate vigorous and well coordinated issue based national opposition; preparations towards a national convention as well as the 2023 general elections, much confusion, finger-pointing and needless noise around the party's national headquarters have obfuscated the noble objectives and lofty ideals of the PDP and democratic opposition politics in Nigeria.

"To many, the National Chairman seems much more contented with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next elections; this explains his inexplicably missing endless opportunities that ought to have been utilized for consolidating a viable opposition; skewing party congresses to favour personal future ambition and frustrating genuine party members across states which has resulted in mass exit of party members at the National Assembly.

"There is no clear road map, blue print or policy programme for the PDP by the Chairman, thus the party is allowed to flow with the tide, only showing up with weak press releases once in a while without commensurate sustainable action.

"The lax and bedroom managerial attitude of the chairman who runs the party from his home and only surfaces in the party office for meetings, coupled with several promises without commensurate action has led to inept management of complaints, despondency among members and consequently an exodus of members of the party at all levels, including a member of the Board of Trustee of the party.

"Whilst these misfortunes befell the party and concerned party members are busy trying to stem the tide, the party Chairman has carried on as if all is well and does not appear to see the cauldron awaiting the party if it continues on that trajectory.

"Further three months under the ruler-ship of the Chairman will do grave injustice to the party and put us in a precarious situation as every hour should matter now.

The PDP House Caucus resolved to formally ask the BoT and the Governors Forum of the PDP to ensure immediate and firm resolution of current challenges so as to enable a re-engineering, re-focusing process that would restore party members and millions of other Nigerians' hope and confidence in the PDP as an alternative to the current dysfunctional, irresponsive and rudderless government of APC with its attendant suffering, miseries, political deceit, economic woes, insecurity and all-round disappointment foisted on on millions of Nigerian families across the federation."

Reps yet to meet over party crises -- Elumelu

Meanwhile, the party's House of Representatives caucus, Monday,, said it is yet to meet over the crisis rocking the party. This was contained in a statement signed by Minority House Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

The statement read: "The attention of the minority caucus, particularly members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the House of Representatives, have been drawn to news reports purporting to be the intervention and outcome of an online meeting of the PDP Caucus in the House regarding the current leadership challenge within the party.

"If such a meeting held, it was without the knowledge of the leadership of the minority caucus, and therefore in breach of established procedure.

"Meanwhile, we are working in concert with organs of the party to ensure sustainable resolution of the current challenges that will be in the overall interest of the party and Nigerians.

"We appeal to all party faithful, particularly PDP members in the House of Representatives, to exercise caution and patience as the party addresses the present leadership challenges."

Why I won't resign -- Secondus

Reacting to these calls, Secondus ruled out the possibility of his resignation.

In a short statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, he said nothing so far has warranted his resignation from the party position saying, "those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offence and why he should resign."

He pledged to remain focused and committed to the ideals of the party particularly as it prepares for the 2023 general elections.

PDP governors' meeting deadlocked

However, Secondus is facing an uncertain fate as the meeting of PDP governors failed to resolve the fresh crisis threatening the soul of the party.

In a meeting at the Akwa Ibom State Governor's Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, which lasted for over six hours, the governors were unable to find a way out of the lingering leadership crisis following persistent calls for the resignation of Secondus.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, expressed the readiness of the governors to continue the meeting until the issue is resolved.

"We discussed extensively on matters of the moment concerning our party and we have collectively resolved to continue to work together in unity. This meeting will continue tomorrow (today) with other stakeholders. Very soon, Nigerians and indeed, all of you will hear our resolution but we are working towards resolving all issues, as a family. By the grace of God, we are going to achieve that," he said.

The governors received the position of six NWC members who had earlier appended their signatures in demand for Secondus' resignation but were unable to take a definite stand on the matter.

Although Secondus arrived the venue of the meeting hours after it had kicked off, he remained defiant that he won't resign from office.

"No, I am not going to resign," he said when asked if he would throw in the towel. His appearance at the event lasted for a few minutes as he jumped into a waiting car less than five minutes after he arrived.

The meeting was attended by Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Oluseyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Others at the meeting include Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Adamu Fintiri, Bala Mohammed, Udoh Emmanuel, Douye Diri and Darius Ishaku, governors of Benue, Enugu, Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Taraba states respectively.

Secondus can't be stampeded into resigning -- Dickson

Secondus got the backing of Senator Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West, who said some highly placed persons are at war with the PDP chairman because he has maintained that party decisions should be taken by all stakeholders and not by a few especially decisions about the direction of the party in 2023.

Dickson urged Secondus to utilize all options and powers available to him under the constitution as well as take steps that will ensure that no officer or member no matter how highly placed usurps, or impedes the exercise of his rights, powers and duties as national chairman of the PDP.

Senator Dickson, who asked the PDP national chairman to put machinery in place to ensure that the party is not plunged into another needless crisis, said that as the head of the NWC he cannot be stampeded to resign, adding that only the National Convention can remove him.

In a statement he personally signed, yesterday, Dickson, who was chairman, PDP Reconciliation Committee from 2013 to 2020 and Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum, stressed that what is playing out at the moment in the party has nothing to do with Secondus performance, but a coup against a major democratic institution in Nigeria, adding that this must be resisted and stopped by all lovers of democracy and all men of good conscience in Nigeria.

According to him, the decamping of 'governors and other leaders has nothing to do with Secondus as that is not a fault of his against the backdrop that cross-carpeting by politicians happens from time to time in all political parties from 1999 till date, adding that the PDP had also received governors, presiding officers of the National Assembly and other political leaders under Secondus and will continue to do so after the present crisis.

Dickson's statement read in part: "My attention has been drawn to a purported statement by some members of the National Working Committee who went outside the constitution of the party and convened a meeting in a hotel room without the knowledge, consent and presence of the chairman.

"I want to draw the attention of PDP leaders, members and Nigerians at large that the meeting was the action of a few party officers and does not represent a valid resolution or decision of the National Working Committee known to the PDP constitution.

"By the PDP constitution, only the national chairman of the party can summon and preside over meetings of the organs of the party especially the NWC of which he is chairman. So the purported meeting and the outcome therefore are part of the plot to contrive a needless crisis in the PDP.

"It is part of the scheme to call a dog a bad name to hang it. The general public should note that the statement signed by some members: 3 members of the working committee and 3 Vice chairmen of the party (as indicated in the press release) does not constitute a valid resolution of the National Working Committee.

"By the way, the NWC has 19 members and only 6 of them signed the statement leaving out the majority of 13 who were not at the meeting and the chairman who was not aware, who did not attend, who did not authorize and who did not preside over the said meeting and therefore it is not only a nullity but also an act of gross misconduct."

He continued: "Let me also bring to the attention of all that by the PDP constitution, a vote of no confidence even by a duly constituted NWC or other organs of the party does not remove a Chairman. The chairman is voted for and can only be removed by the National Convention unless on his own volition, he chooses to resign. So I call on all leaders of the party that this is perhaps their last effort to save the PDP. Like me, most of us have paid dearly and have paid our dues since 2015 when we lost the Presidential elections and like me, we should all not rest on our oars or leave any stone unturned in the bid to strengthen and reposition the party including calling people to order and standing up against illegality when we have to.

"There is no crisis in the party. What is happening is only a contrived media crisis orchestrated and funded by some people with a motive to hijack the party without subjecting themselves and their cronies to a democratic vote at the convention which is due in less than four months.

"This has nothing to do with Secondus' performance but a coup against a major democratic institution in Nigeria and must be resisted and stopped by all lovers of democracy and all men of good conscience in Nigeria...

"Since we lost the 2015 elections, Secondus has laboured to keep the party in spite of harassment, campaigned round to support candidates without the so called 'taxation' which has been put to an end in the party. He is one of the most experienced political party administrators in the party and in the country right from his days as NPN youth leader till date. He has seen it all and done it all. The whole issue is that Secondus insists that party decisions should be taken by all stakeholders and not by a few especially decisions about the direction of the party in 2023.

"I call on the National Chairman to utilize all options and powers available to him under the constitution and to take steps to ensure that no officer or member no matter how highly placed usurps, or impedes the exercise of his rights, powers and duties as national chairman or is allowed to plunge the party into another needless crisis."

Why police took over APC secretariat

Officers and men of the Nigerian Police took over the national secretariat of the APC in what Vanguard learnt was part of efforts to stave off violent protests against the caretaker leadership of the party.

As of 11:20am, yesterday, the policemen in about eight hilux vans were strategically positioned along the Blantyre Street, which the secretariat is located, which was recently rechristened "Buhari House."

Security sources said intelligence reports indicate that the controversy which had recently trailed the validity of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, could snowball into violent protests, hence the need to take proactive measures to avert such occurrence.

We're in charge-- CECPC

The Buni leadership, however, assured party members and supporters that it remains in charge of affairs, explaining that its decision to beef up security in and around the secretariat was based on security reports.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this while addressing journalists on the heightened security presence at the party's facility.

APC, PMB can't be embarrassed

Akpanudoedehe said as the party in power, it will never allow itself or President Muhammadu Buhari to be embarrassed by the activities of fifth columnists.

He said: "The police is here to strengthen the leadership of Governor Buni, the caretaker chairman of the APC. What do I mean by that? Whenever you read a security situation, whenever there is a security report that you are privy to, it is incumbent on our party to strengthen its own security so that we can protect the lives and property of APC.

"APC cannot be embarrassed because this is a national government, therefore, we take measures to forestall any eventuality. We cannot underestimate security reports, we cannot play down on it. When we have a security report, we cannot take laws into our hands, you do not expect us to bring thugs to defend the national secretariat. The right thing to do is to inform the Police and the DSS.

COVID-19

The APC said it is also enforcing stricter entry protocol for staff, journalists and visitors to the secretariat in the wake of the continued mutation of the Corona virus, whose Delta variant is now more virulent.

"We have got to take measures. Another measure we want to take is that if you don't have your face mask we are going to start testing people now because of this Delta variant. You will not be able to come into the national secretariat. That doesn't mean that the entire force has taken over the secretariat because of fear of COVID-19. So, that is what it is. It is a measure to protect property and lives, including your lives.

"For instance, if there is a protest here and now you are a media man, you being killed or brutalized, it will be a big news that somebody has been shot at the national secretariat. It is our responsibility as managers of this party to put measures in place to protect you, lives and property," Akpanudoedehe stated.

Pressed to speak on the fidelity of the security report on which strength the party decided to make its security foolproof, Akpanudoedehe said even if it was just a rumour, nothing must be taken for granted security-wise.

"No one should take anything for granted. As little as a rumour, we must have to put everything in place because we cannot be embarrassed, even the one that is not verifiable, just rumour, we must put it (security measures) in place because we cannot be embarrassed.

"We have always had police here. This is APC that produced the national government. We cannot embarrass the president, we cannot embarrass the government of APC, we cannot embarrass ourselves."

Buni unruffled

Asked whether the position of Governor Buni was under threat, Akpanudoedehe said the caretaker chairman remains unruffled and in control of the party.

"How can the chairman's position be threatened when the Supreme Court affirmed him? No, his position is not threatened. Don't carry rumours. Read the judgement of the Supreme Court. The chairman is as firm as ever," he stated.

A 4-3 split decision of the Supreme Court on July 28 had dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN against the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and the ruling APC.

The minority judgement of the apex court threw up legal controversies with the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN and another legal luminary, Dr Kayode Ajulo, in separate statements alerting the party to the dangers of having Buni in the saddle.

"The provision of Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is clear and unambiguous to the effect that 'The Governor shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever," Dr Ajulo had stated, a view shared by Keyamo and some other members of the party.