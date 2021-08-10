Nigeria: Delta 2023 - It'll Be Hard to Dislodge Ibori Political Family - Amori, DC-23 Chair

Former Commissioner in Delta State and National Chairman, Delta Central - 2023 (DC-23), a political lobby group for Urhobo for Delta Governor, 2023, Ighoyota Amori, has said that it would be tough to dislocate the Ibori political family, an assembly of powerful politicians across the three senatorial districts of the state, headed by former governor of the state, James Ibori.

Amori, a prominent Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a leader in the state and front-runner in Ibori political family, who explained the command of Delta politics by PDP, dismissed the claim that Ibori, incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, both members of the political dynasty were on the warpath.

The Urhobo leader, who spoke to Vanguard on the fate of the Ibori political dynasty after two prominent members, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger-Delta, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, moved over to the All Progressives Congress, APC, said: It will be very difficult to uproot the family.

"You see, this is politics, politics, like I said, is dynamic, people jump in and out, now put it this way, the Ibori political family as established even before 1998 has always been there from the Zero party to the defunct Grassroots Democratic Movement, GDM, and now to PDP, the family has been one.

"If you look at the governors from then till now, from Ibori to his successor, Dr Uduaghan to Okowa, they are members of the same family and the family dynasty is still there till today.

"From Ibori's time,

people are now growing, some people who were in kindergarten are now matured to university level, people in the Zero party, some were people who were just born then, they are now adults, but have been part of the family. Let us take 1998 when we started the PDP; let us not go to GDM because GDM started in 1991, 1992, children born at the time, have all matured. Some of them who are commissioners today, who are in the House of Assembly and House of Representatives were in the kindergarten school at that time, but they were part of the Ibori family.

"I can tell you the Ibori family in my place (Mosogar) is still the same family from that time till now. The family keeps on growing, along the line too, some people, if you know very well, were not part of the family before, they came in, they were not part of the original family, they came in and because they were not there from the very beginning, they also left the way they came in.

"Those gaps have been filled already because more people are maturing in the family, so the family will always remain intact, and that is the spirit behind the political domination of the state today by the PDP family and by the Ibori family in Delta State. It will be difficult, very difficult to uproot that family," he said.

On a report that the relationship between Ibori and Okowa had gone sour, he said: " I can tell you that it is not true. I am in between both of them, I know so much. Do not expect that one way or the other, there will be no disagreement amongst leaders. If there is nothing like that, then there is no leadership. Father and son disagree, it could be on certain issues, which does not mean that because there is a crack or there is certain disagreement, it now means war, no, there is nothing like that at all.

"Between Ibori and Okowa, the relationship is very cordial, you also heard of Uduaghan, the relationship is cordial and you see the three of them together now. There could be some small disagreement for a particular reason at a time, it's normal and natural. It does not mean that we must agree all the time. We disagree because we came from different backgrounds, we must disagree on certain issues but that does not affect the relationship at all, particularly the political relationship, it is still very much intact," he re-assured.