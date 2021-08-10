Tunisia: Covid-19 - Total of 125,693 Doses Administered in Médenine Since Start of Rollout

9 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Médenine administered 125,693 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the national rollout, Director of Preventive Healthcare Zayed El Anz told TAP on Monday.

The national vaccination day (August 8) saw 19, 577 people out of 235, 570 called for the jab among the over 40's receive their vaccine, that is 83%.

Five more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 915. Thirty more infections were detected in the region from 241 tests, taking the caseload to 27,185, including 25,167 recoveries.

