Nigeria: Low Carbon Aimed At Nation's Sustainable Development, Says Environment Minister

Abuja — The Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar has said Nigeria is committed to low carbon development to achieve sustainable development of the country.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on the recent developments within the environment sector in the country, the Minister said: "The new Revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC's) is an opportunity for Nigeria to follow the path of Low Carbon Development, which will in turn facilitate an equitable and sustainable development for us.

"We are taking these ambitious pledges carefully also in consideration of low economic growth and the myriad of challenges attributable to the COVID 19 pandemic. This demonstrates our commitment to play the leading role on sustainable development in Africa. The vision of our NDC is fully aligned with the Sendai Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan."

Abubakar revealed that: "We are focusing on a sustainable and climate smart economic diversification with green job development along the value chains for our teaming youth, a just energy transition and access to electricity for all Nigerians, provision of a healthy environment by the National Decarbonisation of all the NDC sectors towards a Net-Zero trajectory.

"This includes electric mobility, clean cooking energy systems, energy efficient building and infrastructure, and importantly, mainstreaming Circular Economy in all strata of National production and consumption while prioritizing gender issues."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sustainable Development Nigeria Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the rationale behind the nation's increasing its target in the new Nationally Determined Contributions to mitigate negative effects of climate change, the Minister explained that the updated NDC with an unconditional contribution of 20 per cent below business-as-usual by 2030 and 47 per cent conditional contribution on international is targeted at facilitating an equitable and sustainable development for the country.

Recall that Nigeria joined other 196 countries to sign the Paris Agreement in 2015. The adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015 and its ratification in 2017, made it binding on Nigeria to work towards meeting its 20 per cent unconditional commitment by 2030 and 45 per cent conditional commitment with international support below business-as-usual.

Nigeria submitted its final and updated Revised Nationally Determined Contributions of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change on July 30, 2021. This has now replaced the interim updated NDC that was submitted on the May 27, 2021.

Abubakar said Nigeria had raised its ambition in the updated NDC by including emission reduction from the waste sector, for the first time, and increasing its conditional contribution by two per cent.