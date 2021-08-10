Nigeria: Kano Pillars Coach, Musa Demands Fans' Understanding

The Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars, Ibrahim Musa has appealed for understanding from the teeming supporters of the club over the failure of their darling club to win a continental ticket in the just concluded season.

Although they were among the top contenders for one of the continental tickets, Pillars ended the season in fifth position after they failed to win their final match against Heartland in Okigwe.

Having been eliminated from the 2021 Aiteo Federation Cup by Sunshine Stars at the quarter-final stage, Pillars sadly ended the season without a continental to the disappointment of their fans.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, coach Musa said he understands how the fans of Pillars are feeling over the present situation but they should temper justice with mercy.

He insisted that Pillars' performance was the best among clubs that played their home matches away from their home grounds.

"Personally, I am not disappointed by our performance because the league was highly competitive and there were so many challenges.

"As everyone is aware, we were faced with congested fixtures. For instance, there was a time we played six matches in 10 days. It was not easy dealing with fatigue and injuries.

"And if you look at it, most of the clubs that didn't play their home matches at home got relegated. But we ended up among the top six clubs. So I want the fans to be patient with us," he said.

Musa, therefore, appealed for one more chance to make amends as he said he is already strategising on how to improve the fortunes of Pillars in the coming season.