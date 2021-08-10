Nigeria Wins United Kingdom's Diplomatic League Cup

Nigeria's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola has commended the embassy's football team for winning the 2021 United Kingdom's Diplomatic League Cup and making the country proud.

Speaking when he hosted the victorious team on Sunday, Ambassador Ishola advised Nigerians to desist from disparaging their country, urging that they should put hands together to move the country forward.

He lamented that some Nigerians were obsessed with bringing down the country's leadership, warning that "bringing down your leaders will lead to bringing down your country and yourself".

Ambassador Ishola further lamented that Nigerians do not appreciate what they have, stressing that the country was blessed with an incorruptible leader in President Muhammadu Buhari "who is loved and respected abroad".

He said Nigerians must continue to coexist and tolerate one another and support whoever is saddled with piloting their affairs, pointing out that " what matters is the country's development, not who is holding what".

In his remarks, the team's chief coach, Mr Ugochukwu Ikebota said the strategies employed by the coaching staff galvanised the players into top form, capable of beating even the senior national team, the Super Eagles.

He also thanked the High Commissioner for giving the team all the necessary support.

Daily Trust reports that the Nigerian embassy's football team beat Ecuador's embassy 3-1 in the quarterfinals, edged out Republic of Ireland's embassy 3-2 in the semi-final, and thrashed Spanish embassy 3-0 in the final to win the trophy.