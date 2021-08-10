Nigeria: Hushpuppi - Egbunike Panel Grills Abba Kyari for 4 Hours

Abuja — The former Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, DCP Abba Kyari, was grilled for four hours by the probe panel set up by the Inspector General of Police over his relationship with confessed fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.

The interrogation by the Special Investigation Panel, SIP, headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge Force Criminal Investigations Department, DIG Joseph Egbunike, held at Area 10 headquarters of FCID in Garki, Abuja.

Sources disclosed that the interrogation, which is being held behind closed doors, commenced at about 2pm and continued till about 6pm before it was adjourned.

DCP Abba Kyari, who is currently on suspension, has been indicted by a United States District Court which issued an arrest warrant for him and is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, to face changes of being an accomplice in California

Before Monday's interrogation, Kyari had appeared before the SIP on three occasions and had continued to insist on his innocence, saying he did nothing wrong.

Vanguard News Nigeria