Rwanda: Umwungeri Ready for New Challenge at Bugesera FC

Center-back Patrick Umwungeri says he is ready for a new challenge after signing a two-year deal with top flight football league side, Bugesera FC.

The former AS Kigali and Police defender joined Bugesera as a free agent after having a troubled year at Mukura FC and played a few matches for the Huye based side.

"I have signed a two year contract and I am looking forward to playing regular football once again as I continue to look for a new club outside Rwanda. I need to play regularly and regain match fitness," Umwungeri told Times Sport.

The center-back is already regarded as one of the outstanding defenders in the country, thanks to his leadership and skillful play at SC Kiyovu, AS Kigali and Police FC.

"As a player, you have to ask yourself what you are not doing right when you are relegated to the bench. I will be trying my best to help my club to perform well," Umwungeri added.

The 26-year old was part of the U-17 Amavubi starlets generation that reached the final of the 2011 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Kigali and qualified for the FIFA U-19 World Cup in Mexico but Umwungeri was forced out of the squad that made it to Mexico to play in the finals through a knee injury.

The former SEC Academy star also featured for the national junior team (U20) in various competitions but is yet to receive a maiden international cap in the senior national team.

Meanwhile Bugesera has also signed four other players including AS Muhanga defender Obed Kagaba, Burundian Jackson Baransa as well as Jean de Dieu Nsabimana and Bryan Muhinda who both left Sunrise FC after the club was relegated to the second division.

Bugesera FC finished eighth in the league last season but Mbarushimana is optimistic that, with the new signings, his side is ready to secure a more decent place in the league next season.