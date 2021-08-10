Kenya: No More Passenger Limit for PSVs as Kenya Eases Covid-19 Curbs

Nairobi — After more than a year since Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) were restricted from carrying at a full capacity, they resumed Monday following a Memorandum of Understanding between the government and Matatu Owners Association.

Teddy Peter representing City Hopa buses, and his Double M counterpart Jackson Jiveti said the move was timely as the sector has been negatively affected adding that they will comply with the protocols set to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"Although it was a timely move and we are happy about carrying at a full capacity, the numbers are still low because majority of people are still working from home," Peter said.

Jiveti added, "We are doing our best to comply not only with the covid requirements but also with the number of passengers that the insurance allows us to carry."

Some of the passengers who spoke to Capital FM news expressed mixed reactions with some like Emmanuel Omondi noting that the move is premature and a ticking time bomb as it risks compromising the social distancing requirement

"I was actually so surprised that the government allowed full capacity at a time the Delta Variant is spiralling in the country but I hope everybody will take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others," Omondi said.

Margaret Wambui, a trader who sells tea at KENCOM welcomed the move saying it will have a positive impact on her small business.

"I make tea from my house and I come sell it from here. On my side I am happy because before the bus is full I might get even more customers," she expressed.

On Friday, Matatu Owners Association committed to self-regulate compliance to COVID-19 containment guidelines.

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure said PSVs will be required to comply with the COVID-19 protocols failure to which they risk losing their licenses.

The operators, Obure said, should ensure passengers wear masks, fumigate vehicles and check the temperature of all passengers on board.

Edwin Mukabanah, Chairperson of the Federation of Public, Transport Sector Association on his part said, "As an industry we have decided to comply fully, we appeal to all members who own PSVs to comply with the regulations."

In March 2020, the government ordered all PSVs to carry half capacity in order to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

PSV operators however, decried losses necessitated by the regulations including restriction of movement at night.