Tanzania: Observe Public Interests, Ethics Boss Tells Leaders

GOVERNMENT leaders have been reminded to observe public interests as their focus when delivering services.

The advice was given here yesterday by the Ethics Secretariat Commissioner, Court of Appeal Judge Sivangilwa Mwangesi during his presentations at a meeting of public leaders from Tabora region.

He said public leaders are role models in their respective communities and societies therefore they should take into their mind the public interests in their endeavours.

Mr Mwangesi said leaders should be patriotic, committed and observe the highest degree of the ethical guidelines and code of conduct while being guided by the rules, regulation and laws.

"Your behaviours and conducts should not be questionable so that you build trust in the societies as well as those under your supervision" he insisted.

He said good leaders do things and make decisions that are for public interests and are not told what to do, but instead they are guided by integrity rather than using force in their leadership.

He added that when a leader observes integrity, they simplify works in their workplaces since even their subordinates will borrow a leaf from them and work diligently.

Ethics Commissioner also reminded them to get rid of issues for their own interests as it will create confusion and that will be a subject to abuse of power.

Tabora Regional Commissioner Ambassador Batilda Buriani advised that public leaders must stick to integrity and accountability for them to last longer in their positions.