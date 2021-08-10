Tanzania: Govt Underlines Private Sector Contribution to Education

THE Government has reiterated that it recognises the contribution of private sector to the education sector, vowing that it will keep on cementing cooperation with private institutions and individuals who have invested in the education sector.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Leonard Akiwilapo made the statement over the weekend at the 8th graduation of El Shadai Primary School located in Ihumwa on the outskirts of Dodoma city.

"The government continues to recognize and appreciate the contribution of education offered by the private sector in the country," he stated, adding that the aim of the partnership between the government and the private sector is to help the Tanzanian child get quality education.

He assured that any changes to the curriculum will involve adequate researches and consultations to avoid confusing pupils and primary school teachers as well as lecturers at universities.

On her side, El Shadai School Director Juliana Kalinga called on the government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to help the school secure long-term loans with low interest because the school was a non-profit institution which relies on school fees to operate.

Kalinga said the school started offering education services in 2010 with three pupils and now it has a total of 762 pupils.

He attributed the increased number of pupils to trust among parents to the school after recording good academic performance.

He said their objective was to carry on with a plan of constructing of a secondary school that will help primary school graduates to continue to secondary education at the same compound.

"Other plans include building a teachers' college that will help producing quality primary and secondary education teachers," She tipped.

For his part, the school's head teachers, John Matekele, called on the government to introduce self-reliant education curricula to make students acquire life skills.