Tanzania: Vodacom Launches 4g Special Campaign

VODACOM Tanzania yesterday launched a network connectivity campaign 'Kimbiza ya 4G ya Ukweli' aiming at informing the public about the speed and reliability of their services.

Vodacom Director of Corporate Affairs Ms Rosalynn Mworia said they have been continuously investing and improving their network to make sure that they provide the latest cutting-edge technology to their clients.

"This dedication has resulted in the most robust, reliable and widest 4G network in the country," Ms Mworia said adding: "This vast reach and unmatched technical capacity translate into an unequalled network that allows our users' unparalleled access to the internet, as well as the best voice and messaging services."

Vodacom said has been making a number of investments in its network and presently maintains over 3,000 sites for 3G and 2,000 sites for 4G, giving it the widest network coverage in the country that reaches 92 per cent of the population.

To fend off competitors, Voda uses its technological advantage to leverage its network to provide vital services and reliable network connections with a user-friendly experience.

"Voda aims to transform the country into a knowledge-based society through the application of ICT while bridging the digital divide as well as strengthening the competitive edge of our domestic data and voice services," Ms Mworia said.

Also, for educators, it provides the most efficient platform in the country for content delivery and it is now being used even to monitor student progress and keep parents informed of developments. Ms Mworia "with this 'Kimbiza' campaign, we intend to get users to become aware of the speed and reliability of our network and also familiarize themselves with the special individualized bundles on offer to further increase the utility they get from our super network."

Vodacom is the country's leading mobile operator and mobile financial services provider and has over 14 million customers.