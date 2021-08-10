Gambia: Fortune FC, Elite Utd to Represent Gambia in CAF Club Competitions

Fortune FC and Elite United are set to represent The Gambia in the 2021-2022 CAF club competitions.

The Petroleum boys, Fortune FC will represent the country in the CAF Champions League after clutching the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League title.

The Banjul based-club, Elite United will represent The Gambia in the CAF Confederations Cup after finishing second-place on the country's premier league table.

Real De Banjul and Wallidan missed qualification to the CAF Confeferations Cup after finishing third and fourth-spots on the country's elite league table.

The city boys, Real De Banjul finished third-place on the country's top tier table, while the Blue boys finished fourth-place.

