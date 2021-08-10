Gambia: Alieu Fadera Signs for Zulte

9 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international Alieu Fadera has signed for Belgian First Division side Zulte Waregem after leaving Slovakian side FK Pohronie on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old winger penned a four-year contract with the Essevee head of the 2021/2022 season.

The Fajara-born player made his Slovakian league debut last year from Real de Banjul.

He featured 34 times and scoring 6 goals with 5 assists for the Slovak side FK Pohronie.

The young Gambian joins Coach Francky Dury's troops after making an impressive performance last season.

"At the start there was a lot of interest from different clubs including Essevee, from whom I heard a lot of good things. After a good conversation with the coach and the club's board of directors, my choice was quickly made," said Alieu Fadera.

"With the arrival of Alieu Fadera, we are happy to once again be able to give a talented player the opportunity to develop further at the highest level. This young player is capable of playing anywhere on offense. He has already made a promising physical and athletic impression, said Eddy Cordier, director of Zulte Waregem.

Meanwhile, Fadera received a call-up to the Gambian national team for two African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and DR Congo, In March 2021.

But in line with FIFA regulations, Pohronie decided not to release Fadera for international fixtures due to concerns over COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantine requirements those would rule Fadera out of important relegation group fixtures.

