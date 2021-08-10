Gambia: GTU Young Teachers Elects New Executive

The Gambia Teachers Union Young Teachers Platform on Thursday elected its first executive committee at a general assembly held at Paradise Suites Hotel to steer the affairs of the platform for the next four years.

The theme for general assembly was enhancing youth participation for leadership and good governance.

The following were elected unopposed: Adama K. Baldeh as vice chairperson, Momodou Baka Dem as Information Public Relations Officer (IPRO), Alieu Bah as Region 3, west representative, and Burama Fadera as Region 5, south representative. Aja Nurse Jaboteh and Amadou Camara were elected as regional representatives for Region 1, Kanifing Municipality (KM) and Banjul City Council (BCC) while Jai Touray and Mustapha Demba were elected as Region 2, east and west representatives respectively.

Jainaba Jallow was elected as Region 3 east representative, Ismaila Jallow as Region 4 representative, Fatoumatta N. Cham as Region 5 north representative while Aisha Demba and Bubacarr Jallow were elected as Region 6 south and north representatives respectively.

Louis Moses Mendy, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), who was the guest speaker for the general assembly, said young people often lack dreams, adding that all they do is sit at their comfort zones and criticize. Each time they are given an opportunity they often do not want to leave their comfort zone yet they want change.

PS Mendy urged the Young Teachers Platform executive to remain focused and resolute in maintaining the platform, noting that their representation must be mirrored and measured on those they represent.

"Your value of representation should be seen on the welfare of the people you represent," he further told them, saying young people must not be passive recipients of development but active drivers of development.

Marie Antoinette Corr, general secretary of The Gambia Teachers Union, described the gathering as a powerful reflection of their collective desire to see positive change, through an effective and progressive response to their collective action to advance the involvement of young teachers in union leadership.

She expressed hope that the platform would live up to all delegates' expectations in collective endeavour to address the daunting challenges that young teachers face in the union.

Ismaila Ceesay, president Gambia Teachers Union, said the creation of the Gambia Teachers Union Young Teachers Platform is in recognition of the need to include young teachers in the affairs of the GTU.

He described the emergence of the platform as apt taking into consideration that more than 65 percent of the teaching population of the country is under the youth bracket.

Alhagie Sama, interim chairperson of the platform, assured members that with their support they would deliver to the fullest.

The GTU Young Teachers Platform was established in 2019 on the basis of serving and championing the interests of young teachers and education officers at all levels, and to ensure young teachers and education workers are adequately informed on relevant policy documents, activities and operations of the GTU; promote their welfare through partnership with relevant stakeholders.