Gambia: Budding Rasidou Njie Fires Gunjur Utd to Victory Over Falcons in 2nd Tier

9 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Budding Rasidou Njie alias Zala last Thursday fired Gunjur United to a slender victory over Falcons FC in the ongoing 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Coastal Town boys defeated the Abuko based-club 1-0 in their week twenty-nine encounter played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

Gunjur United, who slipped to Falcons FC 4-3 in the first round of the second division league campaign, came for revenge to keep their first division league promotion play-off ambitions.

Budding Rasidou Njie alias Zala opened the scores for Gunjur United in the 46th minute of the match, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Coastal Town boys.

The victory moved Gunjur United to fourth-place on the country's second tier table with 48 points after twenty-nine league outings.

Gunjur United will now play against Latrikunda United in their final league fixture.

Falcons FC clinched the country's second division league title despite slipping to Gunjur United 1-0 in their week twenty-nine match.

The Abuko based-club will now clash with Bombada FC in their final league fixture.

