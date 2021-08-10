Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 422 New Cases, Five Deaths Monday

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

On Monday, Nigeria recorded 422 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths from the disease.

While the figure of the new infections is less than the 471 recorded 24 hours earlier, the same could not be said of the fatality figure as the number of deaths reported rose from two on Sunday to five on Monday,

In an update on its Facebook page Monday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were recorded in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The disease centre said the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 178,508 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,192.

Specifics

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported 190 cases while Rivers State in the South-south came second on the log with 86 infections and Ogun State, which shares a border with Lagos, ranked third with 85 new cases.

Oyo State came fourth with 22 cases and is followed by the FCT with 20. Kwara State recorded seven while Edo State registered five.

Abia State also reported four cases while Bayelsa State came last on the log with three infections.

Meanwhile, with the rising cases recorded on a daily basis, the number of active cases in Nigeria has jumped to more than 9,000.

Nigeria has tested over 2.5 million samples out of its estimated 200 million population.

Impact of doctors' strike

The ongoing industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is already taking its toll on the nation's already overstretched healthcare facilities and personnel.

NARD members constitute the larger group of physicians in the country. With their decision to withdraw their services over poor working conditions, tertiary hospitals in the country are beginning to face harder times.

It is also difficult for the health authorities to adequately manage the rising cases of coronavirus infections as there are no doctors to pull out to isolation centres.

In Lagos State, for instance, only one isolation centre at the infectious disease centre (IDH), Yaba, has continued to serve the rising cases in the state.