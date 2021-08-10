Cameroon: North West Regional Assembly - Institution Seeks German Cooperation

This is in the domains of peace building, vocational training, agriculture and environmental protection.

The German Ambassador to Cameroon, Dr Corinna Fricke and the President of the North West Regional Assembly, Prof. Fru Angwafo III have discussed avenues of cooperation as concerns local development. This was in course of a meeting the German diplomat has with the regional institution's President recently in Yaounde. Both parties discussed ways of cooperation particularly in peace building, vocational training, agriculture and environmental protection.

Expatiating on the meeting, Prof. Angwafo III said they discussed possible cooperation ties between the North West Regional Assembly and a similar structure in Germany. "We were looking to see if we can cooperate with similar structures in Germany, and also see how we can facilitate German businesses and concerns working with North West entrepreneurs.

We also wanted to know Germany's role and activity today in the North West Region and see how we can improve this cooperation at our level. We talked on peace building and the German programme against hate speech. We thought that Germany could also do that in the North West Region, which is a programme concerning journalists, university students and others," he noted, adding that they are target engaging Germany with North West women working in the peace building process.

The President of the North West Regional Assembly further noted that, together with the Ambassador, they discussed German projects that have been stalled in the North West Region especially as a result of the current socio-political situation, and solicited contacts of German development agencies whom they can partner for development. "It was a nice meeting with the German Ambassador. We are looking forward to having a big working session with them in October. At that time, we will bring projects such as the North West Regional Village Complex, the North West Development and Investment Fund, environmental protection, tourism. These are all sectors dear to the German mission," he explained.

To Prof. Fru Angwafo III, there are special reserves and preserves of nature in the region which should be protected, reason the North West Regional Assembly is partnering with the Germans for a mutually beneficial outcome to the businesses of both countries.