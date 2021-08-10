Central Africa: Higher Education - CEMAC Ministers Reinforce Platform

This was during a videoconference of Ministers in charge of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Vocational Training on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Ministers in charge of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Member States of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) met on Friday, August 6, 2021 via video conference in a meeting to better construct the CEMAC area of Central African Universities. Opening the session was Cameroon's Minister of State, Minister for Higher Education, Chancellor of the Academic Orders, President of the Council of Ministers, Jacques Fame Ndongo. Amongst other things like the view to adopt the new Bachelor, Masters, Doctorate (BMD) system, the meeting also aimed at instructing the Council of Ministers of the Union of Central African States (UEAC) to define the objectives, means and methods of building the CEMAC area of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Vocational Training.

After four hours of discussions, Fame Ndongo, alongside his colleagues, namely: Professor Jean Laurent Syssa-Magale of the Central African Republic, Professor Edith Delphine Emmanuel née Adouki of the Republic of Congo, Professor Patrick Daouda Mouguiama of the Republic of Gabon and Mrs Clemente Engonga Nguema of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea approved the feasibility study for the creation of a Pole of Excellence and Community Centres of Excellence in the CEMAC zone entrusted to the Foundation for Development Studies and Research International (FERDI). The Ministers also requested the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to transform the Afro-American University of Central Africa (AAUCA) of Djibloho into a community reference pole, open to students from Central Africa. They also approved the request of the Ministers of the CEMAC countries in charge of forests, to make the Congo-Cameroon Inter-State University (UIECC), a pole of reference in training in woodworking trades in Central Africa.

Taking into consideration the recommendations of the last extraordinary sessions, the Council of Ministers gave a favourable opinion on the draft regulation fixing the technical modalities of management of the system for the capitalisation and transfer of credits within universities in the Central Africa Region, academic mobility which involves not just students but also the teaching staff and research topics that are to take place within the zone. A favourable opinion was also given on the draft regulation establishing the CEMAC label of Excellence within the CEMAC space for higher education, research and vocational training.

Professor Fame Ndongo told the press that all recommendations fall in line with President Paul Biya's E -learning network, a programme to modernise digital learning in the university milieu, and consolidate the academic space in the CEMAC zone.