Cameroon: FECAFOOT - Electoral Commission Voted

This was during an extraordinary General Assembly which took place on Saturday August 7, 2021 in Yaounde.

The electoral process at the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) is gathering steam with yet another Extra-Ordinary General Assembly held on Saturday August 7, 2021 in Yaounde. Speaking during a press conference after the general assembly which took place in closed doors, the interim President of FECAFOOT, Seidou Mbombo Njoya gave a summary of the outcome of the GA. Amongst other things, he mentioned that members of the Electoral Commission were elected during the come together. We equally gathered from the press conference that apart from electing the electoral commission, presidents, vice presidents, rapporteurs and members of the jurisdictional organs were equally voted. The delegates at the general assembly also deliberated and adopted the statutes of specialised leagues, independent leagues, regional leagues and sub divisional leagues.

It equally oozed out of the meeting that stakeholders approved the 2020 accounts of the Federation presented by an independent auditing body as well as adopted the report of the previous session. After this general assembly which strictly falls within the chronogram of the electoral process, the interim president revealed that the stage has been officially set for campaigns and elections at all levels.

Given that all the steps so far have as main objective to better football in Cameroon, the interim president in his opening remark, called on the delegates to come together to promote peace in football as well as work towards keeping a suitable heritage for the younger generation.

According to the chronogram, up next is the election of executives of divisional leagues, regional leagues as well as delegates for the General Assembly of the Federation. A General Assembly to elect the President and members of Executive Committee of FECAFOOT is slated for October 2021.