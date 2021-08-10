Cameroon: Guinness Super League 2021 - AWA FC Crowned Champions

They topped the chart with 56 points after beating Amazones FAP 2-0 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium yesterday August 8, 2021

The 2021 edition of the first division female football championship dubbed the Guinness Super League has officially come to an end with Awa Football Club of Yaounde lifting the trophy. This was after the club's 2-0 win against Amazones FAP yesterday August 8, 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. They topped the chart with 56 points closely followed by last season's champions, Louves Minproff with 54 points. Louves Minproff had climbed up to 54 points after beating Caiman Filles 2-0 in a game played at the Yaounde Omnisports Annex 1 Stadium. But this victory was not enough to give them the trophy.

Given that both Awa and Louves were facing their opponents simultaneously in quest of the title, the pressure and suspense remained very high. Awa who were playing their 22nd day needed just a draw to clinch the title. They left the first half against Amazones FAP goalless, meanwhile Louves Minproff were already beating their opponents next door at the Annex 1 stadium. The pressure mounted on Awa as Louves scored their second goal. It was only late into the second half that a goal from Awa's Michelle Maxi Angan gave a breath of fresh air to coach Hassan Balla.

To consolidate the title and victory, Brenda Tabe of Awa FC netted the winning goal some minutes to the end of regular time. Tabe with 15 goals so far had several opportunities to make her team sprout in this encounter, but foiled many. Perhaps, goalkeeper Anette Flore Ngo Ndom of Amazones FAP was just vigilant enough to foil most of the efforts of the Awa girls, but gave in when it was beyond her comprehension. All attempts from Amazones FAP to reduce the goal tally failed, leaving Awa with just enough points to be crowned winners and champions. Awa who had moved pass the trophy last season, took no chances this time around.

It was an atmosphere of merry making at the end as Awa celebrated their victory. Stakeholders appreciated the organization of the championship and pledged to work towards having a better championship next season. Awa that had no defeat this season will therefore be the official representative of Cameroon at the next CAF Women's Champions League.