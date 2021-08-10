Sudan: UAE Humanitarian Aid for West Darfur Docks in Port Sudan

9 August 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — A shipment of humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), destined for West Darfur, docked in the harbour of Port Sudan yesterday, and was received by the Wali (governor) of West Darfur state, Khamis Abdullah Abakar.

The shipment includes food, shelter materials, medicines, and other items to assist thousands of people in West Darfur who have been displaced and affected by ongoing violence this year. The donation from the UAE follows a recent visit Abu Dhabi by the deputy chair of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti'.

Wali Abakar expressed special thanks to the UAE for its concern for "supporting the needy people of West Darfur State."

(Source: SUNA)

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X