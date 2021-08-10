Sudan: UAE Humanitarian Aid for West Darfur Docks in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — A shipment of humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), destined for West Darfur, docked in the harbour of Port Sudan yesterday, and was received by the Wali (governor) of West Darfur state, Khamis Abdullah Abakar.

The shipment includes food, shelter materials, medicines, and other items to assist thousands of people in West Darfur who have been displaced and affected by ongoing violence this year. The donation from the UAE follows a recent visit Abu Dhabi by the deputy chair of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti'.

Wali Abakar expressed special thanks to the UAE for its concern for "supporting the needy people of West Darfur State."

(Source: SUNA)