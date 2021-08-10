Tunisia: Over 1. 252 Million People Fully Vaccinated (Evax)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of fully vaccinated people exceeded 1. 252 million on August 9, according to data made available on Evax platform.

The number of Janssen single-dose vaccine recipients rose to over 187, 470, while the number of people who received a single dose of vaccine surpassed 2. 546, 186 million people

The total number of doses administered from the launch of the vaccination campaign last March 13 until August 9 exceeded 3.776 million.

Data available Monday on the vaccination platform shows 83,000 people were called to receive the vaccine, including more than 38,000 people for the first dose and 45,000 people for the second.