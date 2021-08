Tunis/Tunisia — Three COVID-19 fatalities were reported during the past 48 hours in Gabès, taking the death count to 563.

Another 237 infections were also logged after the results of 683 tests were returned, said oordinator of the local health watch committee Houssine Jobrane. . The caseload now stands at 18, 662, including 17,786 recoveries.

There are currently 85 hospitalised patients in the governorate, 9 among whom in intensive care.