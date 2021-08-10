Egypt: Irrigation Min. Asserts Necessity of Egypt-Iraq Cooperation to Achieve Sustainable Development

9 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati asserted the importance of maximizing levels of cooperation between Egypt and Iraq to achieve the objectives of sustainable development for the peoples of the two countries and stand against mutual challenges.

The minister's remarks were made during his meeting with Irrigation Ministry Undersecretary Ragab Abdel Azim and members of the Egyptian delegation which paid a visit to Iraq early August.

The minister said the Egyptian delegation's visit to Iraq was the outcome of the first meeting of the Egyptian-Iraqi Advisory Technical Committee on Water Resources and Irrigation, which convened in June.

He also said the visit aimed at discussing all possible opportunities for beefing up cooperation in the field of water management as the two countries signed a memo of understanding on cooperation spheres in October.

The Egyptian delegation made visits to the Iraqi Underground Water Authority and the sites of water management projects in various Iraqi governorates.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X