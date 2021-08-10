Egypt: Irrigation Min. Asserts Necessity of Egypt-Iraq Cooperation to Achieve Sustainable Development

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati asserted the importance of maximizing levels of cooperation between Egypt and Iraq to achieve the objectives of sustainable development for the peoples of the two countries and stand against mutual challenges.

The minister's remarks were made during his meeting with Irrigation Ministry Undersecretary Ragab Abdel Azim and members of the Egyptian delegation which paid a visit to Iraq early August.

The minister said the Egyptian delegation's visit to Iraq was the outcome of the first meeting of the Egyptian-Iraqi Advisory Technical Committee on Water Resources and Irrigation, which convened in June.

He also said the visit aimed at discussing all possible opportunities for beefing up cooperation in the field of water management as the two countries signed a memo of understanding on cooperation spheres in October.

The Egyptian delegation made visits to the Iraqi Underground Water Authority and the sites of water management projects in various Iraqi governorates.