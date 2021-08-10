Egypt: Sisi Follows Up On Govt's Seawater Desalination Efforts

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to complete all the studies necessary to ensure an effective application of modern water desalination technologies along the country's vast coastlines.

Sisi made the directives during a meeting on Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, the ministers of irrigation and housing, Suez Governor Abdel-Meguid Saqr, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Maj Gen. Ihab el Far, and Director of the Military Technical College Ismail Kamal.

The meeting discussed how to make the best use of state-of-the-art seawater desalination technologies, in terms of economic feasibility, water volume and quality, productivity, and electricity consumption, as part of the State's efforts for effective water resources management, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

Sisi was also briefed on the implementation status of the projects undertaken by the engineering authority nationwide, especially in the New Administrative Capital of the Suez Canal governorate.