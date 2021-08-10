Egypt: Molla Discusses With Ambassador of Netherlands Development of Cooperation With Companies of His Country

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineer Tarek El Molla, discussed with Ambassador of the Netherlands in Cairo Han Moritz, the development of cooperation between the petroleum sector and Dutch companies operating in Egypt in the fields of oil and gas exploration, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum today, Monday.

El-Molla said that the petroleum sector and the Dutch Shell Company are constantly working to develop their partnership based on the growing investment opportunities in the search for gas and oil in Egypt in a number of promising areas in the western and eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea, and in light of a long history of joint work between the two sides based on commitment, credibility and achieving successes.

He added that a number of major international companies were keen to pump new investments into Egypt in the oil and gas industry after recent successes, stressing the petroleum sector's keenness to fully coordinate with success partners from international companies operating in Egypt, which leads to achieving new success stories and enhancing mutual benefit.

The minister also reviewed with the Dutch ambassador Egypt's tendency to enter the field of hydrogen production as the fuel of the future, pointing out that a strategy is being prepared in this regard in cooperation with the Ministry of Electricity.

He pointed out Egypt's aspiration to cooperate with all advanced European countries in this promising field, as it is currently working with Germany, Belgium and Italy to benefit from their successful experiences and expertise.

The Dutch ambassador praised Egypt's role in establishing the East Mediterranean Gas Forum as a major contributor to achieving the objectives of the countries in the region , optimally exploiting their natural gas resources.

He explained that Egypt's orientation to become a regional center for energy trade and circulation in the region is a distinct trend whose success supports the large infrastructure owned by Egypt in the fields of gas and oil. He also stressed the importance of the current trend to engage in hydrogen production within the framework of the transition to clean energies.

He also stressed that the Dutch Shell Company is proud of its long career in Egypt, which is based on a fruitful partnership, and that it is currently focusing on investing in deep water areas to search for natural gas as one of its most important priorities.

The meeting witnessed a review of aspects of cooperation in the training sector and what can be provided in the fields of training for young engineers and technicians in the petroleum industry.