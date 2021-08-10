South Africa: Eskom Confirms Explosion At Medupi Days After Station Comes Onstream, Investigations Under Way

9 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ethan Van Diemen

Eskom has confirmed that Medupi Power Station experienced an explosion on the unit 4 generator on Sunday night.

An explosion has rocked Medupi Power Station in Lephalale less than a week after Eskom announced that the station - the biggest dry-cooled and most expensive power station in the world - had attained commercial operation status.

On Monday morning, Eskom in a statement confirmed that the coal-fired power plant "experienced an explosion on the Unit 4 generator at approximately 22h50 on 8 August. The incident is suspected to have resulted in Unit 5 tripping."

"No injuries have been reported and all employees and contractors have been accounted for. Emergency services attended to seven colleagues requiring treatment for shock."

The statement continued that "Unit 4 was on a short-term outage (since 6 August) when the incident occurred, and all...

