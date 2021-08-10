South Africa: The Church Must Restore Faith in the 'Rainbow Nation' That Has Been Torn Apart By Unrest

9 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nqobile Zulu

The events of the chaotic week in July, when mayhem was visited upon the country, with the looting of malls in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the closing of a major port of entry, the loss of lives in the stampedes and the backlash that followed, reminded all of us of the fragility of South Africa's democracy.

A number of commentators have made their opinions known about the riots that engulfed the two provinces. Amid all the hullabaloo, what has been missing is a reflection on what this means for the country, particularly the moral standpoint of a democracy founded on the principles of equality, and the much-touted gains of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's Truth and Reconciliation Commission and its lessons on reconciliation, forgiveness and healing. How does SA move on from this shock to the system's belly?

In the early stages of South Africa's democratic government, the state addressed the structural issue of poverty by embarking on the Reconstruction and Development Programme, for example, to provide housing for a majority urban population. Is it time now for the implementation of the basic income grant as a much-needed stimulus package for the majority poor?...

