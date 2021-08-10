Gambia: Emerging Gambian Writer Needs D15, 000 Support to Publish Debut Book

9 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

An emerging Gambian writer is bracing up to register his name into the long-list of Gambian writers who have authored books.

Muhammed Saidy, born and brought up in Brikama, West Coast Region, has written a book, but he is financially constrained and thus looking for support to ensure his first book is published.

Speaking in an interview with this medium, Mr. Saidy said his estimated expenditure for the publication of his debut book is around D15, 000.

The book, which is a drama, is entitled Castle of Sorrow.

"I have forwarded it (his book) to Fulladu Printing and Publishing Company," said Saidy, who has just completed his advanced diploma studies at the Gambia College and is waiting for his attestation and graduation thereafter.

The Castle of Sorrow tells the story of Elizabeth who is denied the privilege to marry the love of her life and her father would not want her to fulfil that desire.

