Gambia: 32 Covid-19 Patients Currently On Oxygen Therapy

Health authorities have on Friday 6th August 2021 indicated that thirty-two (32) COVID-19 patients are on oxygen therapy.

On the same day, The Gambia registered three new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to two hundred and thirty-eight (238).

The ages of the decedents were 57, 60 and 60 years respectively. Two of the descendants are males and one female. All of them had severe COVID-19 pneumonia with Sepsis/chronic kidney or chronic liver disease. Two were admitted to the COVID 19 treatment centres.

Also, one hundred and thirteen (113) new cases were registered, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to eight thousand, five hundred and five. There are 844 active cases.

The health officials said 91 of the newly confirmed cases were with known reasons for testing, 60 (66%) tested for travelling, 10 (11%) tested for suspicion of COVID-19 after being sick, 10 (11%) contacted with a confirmed case and 12 (18%) wanted to know their COVID 19 status.

This is the 350th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Currently, The Gambia has no one in hotel quarantine.

Fourteen (14) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centers, while 99 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation. No new contacts were traced and monitored.

So far 15,922 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted at the airport for travelers. Of these, seven (7) tested positive for both RDT and PCR. They were all sent to the treatment centers for further management.