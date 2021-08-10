Nigeria: AfCFTA - ITC, NEPC Train Export Workers On Export

The International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) are training export workers on international trade to prepare them for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) regime.

The Executive Director of NEPC, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, made this known in Abuja during the Launch of Export Training Programme in collaboration with the ITC and the Institute of Export and International Trade.

Mr Awolowo, who was represented by the Director of Products Development in NEPC, Mr Williams Ezeagu, said 26 of the Council's staff selected from Abuja, Akure, Calabar, Katsina, Lagos, Minna, Uyo, and Yola are to benefit from the training in line with the NEPC regional and State structure.

He was hopeful that the expertise, knowledge and skills gained by the staff would be used to develop innovative solutions and competitiveness in internationalization by Nigerian exporting firms in traditional and emerging markets including the AfCFTA.

Mr Awolowo explained that the Council over the years had also trained several SME exporters and NEPC staff under various strategic partnerships and platforms.

Speaking virtually, the Director General, Institute of Export and International Trade, Mr Marco Forgioni, identified international trade training as key to the development of the global economy.

On his part, Mr Shaun Lake from ITC said the centre would continue to partner with NEPC towards achieving its mandate.