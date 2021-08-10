Tunisia: Grain Office Reports 14 Percent Rise in Grain Quantities Collected

Tunis/Tunisia — The quantities of grain collected nationwide saw a 14% increase until August 6, compared to the previous harvest, reaching 8.1 million quintals, according to data from the Grain Office.

The office said no quantities were damaged during the collection, despite the significant output, specifying that the distribution process started in the first week of June.

The quantities collected represent 49% of production, estimated at 16.4 million quintals, and 70% for durum wheat.

The grain quantities collected include 7.5 million quintals of durum wheat (93%), 0.4 million quintals of common wheat (5%) and 0.2 million quintals of barley (2%).

The Northwestern governorates had the lion's share, with 4.6 million quintals collected, i.e. 57% of the national harvest, while the Northeastern and midland governorates saw 3 million quintals (37%) and 0.5 million quintals (6%) harvested, respectively.

Beja came first in terms of collected quantitites with 2.3 million quintals harvested (28%), followed by Bizerte with 1.6 million quintals (20%) and Jendouba with 1 million quintals (12%).