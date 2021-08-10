Tunisia: MP Saïd Jaziri Taken Into Into Custody

9 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — MP Saïd Jaziri, owner of unlicenced radio station "Quran Karim" was taken into custody for having unsealed the Zaghouan-based radio station, said Spokesperson for the Zaghouan Court of First Instance Nidhal Tlili.

Contacted by TAP on Monday, Tlili said Jaziri's arrest came after HAICA filed an appeal to the Nabeul Court of Appeal against a previous ruling made by the Zaghouan Court of First Instance in favour of the radio station.

Director of the Quran Karim station Aymen Béjaoui said that the Zaghouan Search and Investigation Brigade summoned Saïd Jaziri by telephone on Monday morning in connection with the case raised by the HAICA before making the decision to arrest him. Jaziri no longer enjoys parliamentary immunity.

