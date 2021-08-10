Tunisia: Sfax Logs 7 Coronavirus Fatalities, 20 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Sfax governorate logged seven more deaths of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,495 since the outbreak.

Another 20 infections were recorded in Sfax, after the results of 180 tests were published, i.e. a positivity rate of 11.1%.

This takes the overall number of positive cases in the region to 49,604, including 46,720 recoveries, according to statistics published by the Local Health Directorate Monday.

There are 196 patients currently admitted to Hedi Chaker Hospital and 53 to private clinics. Of these, 30 are under intensive care.

On the other hand, 417,975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the governorate since the start of the national jab drive in March.