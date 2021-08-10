Tunisia: Four Die of Coronavirus, 15 Test Positive in Sidi Bouzid

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people died of the coronavirus in Sidi Bouzid during the last 24 hours, while another 15 people tested positive for the virus.

This takes the case tally in the region to 22,238, including 20,088 recoveries and 677 fatalities, Local Director of Primary Health Béchir Saidi told TAP on Monday.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows: 1 case in Mezzouna, 3 cases in Regueb, 1 case in Meknassi, 4 cases in East Sidi Bouzid and 6 cases in West Sidi Bouzid.

Hospitals in the region currently host 131 patients.