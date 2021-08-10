Tunisia: Three Egyptian Military Aircraft Loaded With Medical Equipment Land At Tunis Carthage Airport

Tunis/Tunisia — Three military aircraft carrying medical supplies and oxygen donated by Egypt to support Tunisia's efforts to curb coronavirus spread, landed at Tunis Carthage International Airport on Monday, said the Presidency.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othmen Jerandi, acting Health Minister Ali Mrabet, First Adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of National Security Abderaouf Attallah, Director General of Military Health Mustapha Ferjani and Egyptian Ambassador in Tunis Iheb Fahmi were present on the arrival of the supplies.