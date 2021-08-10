Tunisia: FTDES Calls for Vaccination Campaigns for Refugees, Asylum Seekers and Migrants

9 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (French: FTDES) called Monday for organising COVID-19 vaccination campaigns for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in their accommodation centres, in partnership with concerned organisations.

The FTDES commended the efforts made by the Health Ministry to ensure refugees and asylum seekers' right to vaccination. This promotes equality and climate of trust.

The forum said, in this vein, there is need to increase awareness-raising campaigns geared towards refugees, asylum seekers and migrants, while guaranteeing their right to report abuses and vaccine side-effects.

The FTDES said it supports all migrants in Tunisia and urged them to get vaccinated without hesitation.

