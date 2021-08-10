Tunisia: Twelve People Including a Former Minister Banned From Traveling - Justice

Tunis/Tunisia — The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Judicial Financial Division on Monday issued travel ban decisions against twelve people suspected of administrative and financial corruption in the phosphate extraction and transport contracts, said spokesperson for the court Mohsen Daly.

In a statement to TAP, Daly said the list of 12 people banned from traveling includes a former Minister of Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises (in reference to Slim Feriani), a member of parliament (in reference to Lotfi Ali) and his brother, a former chairman and CEO of the Gafsa Phosphates Company (CPG), a financial controller at the Ministry of Finance, directors at the CPG and managers of subcontracting companies.