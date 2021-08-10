Tunisia: Twelve People Including a Former Minister Banned From Traveling - Justice

9 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Judicial Financial Division on Monday issued travel ban decisions against twelve people suspected of administrative and financial corruption in the phosphate extraction and transport contracts, said spokesperson for the court Mohsen Daly.

In a statement to TAP, Daly said the list of 12 people banned from traveling includes a former Minister of Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises (in reference to Slim Feriani), a member of parliament (in reference to Lotfi Ali) and his brother, a former chairman and CEO of the Gafsa Phosphates Company (CPG), a financial controller at the Ministry of Finance, directors at the CPG and managers of subcontracting companies.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X