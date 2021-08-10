Kenya: Orengo 'Warns' Mwendwa Over K'ogalo, Ingwe Sanctions

Siaya Senator James Orengo and seasoned politician Peter Kenneth have warned Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa against imposing hefty sanctions on Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Speaking at the weekend during a funeral of Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier's brother in Gem, in Siaya County, Orengo, a seasoned politician, and lawyer, suggested handing a fine to is 'akin to fining the government'.

"How do you even fine Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards. Fining Gor which is a mass movement is like trying to fine the goverment. Where were you born to try fining the goverment?," posed Orengo, amid 'Mwendwa must Go' chants from sections of the mourners.

"The current leadership in football is not doing a good job. On top of fining Gor, they also fined our shemeji's AFC Leopards. If you are killing these two clubs where are you taking football in this country?" added Orengo insisting Mwendwa has to pack and leave.

Kenneth a former football boss, advised Mwendwa to tread carefully as he is a 'lightweight' on matters football.

"We don't want to look Silly, (Gor fan) Jaro Soja can handle Mwendwa. This is not even a big issue," said Kenneth, also a former presidential candidate.

Mwendwa recently fined Gor and Leopards Sh4 million and Sh6 million after the two teams boycotted a league match in Thika.

The football boss also 'provisionally' suspected Rachier and Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda, pending a hearing by the federation's disciplinary committee. He also docked the two clubs three league points.

Shikanda has since contested the decision at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).