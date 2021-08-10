Tunisia: 'People Vaccinated in Walk-in Jab Drive to Receive 2nd Dose On August 29' - Mrabet

9 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "People vaccinated during the first day of intensive COVID-19 vaccination organised Sunday, August 8, 2021 will receive their second dose of vaccine on August 29, said acting Health Minister Ali Mrabet.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Mrabet pointed out that people who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last Sunday, August 8 have been informed of the date of the 2nd dose and will also be invited by SMS.

More than 550 thousand citizens aged 40 years and over were administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, in the largest vaccination operation organised in Tunisia since the launch of this campaign.

"Similar vaccination days will be held soon after a proper preparation to ensure the success required," he added, praising the efforts made by all state structures and civil society and their contribution to the success of this first mass vaccination drive.

The number of people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in 335 walk-in vaccination sites across the country Sunday reached 551,000, according to the Health Ministry.

