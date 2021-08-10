Tunisia: Coronavirus - Tataouine Logs 3 Deaths and 101 New Infections

9 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Local Health Directorate in Tataouine, on Monday, announced the death of three people of the coronavirus and the infection of 101 others during the last 48 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the region has therefore risen to 11,131, including 453 fatalities.

The new cases were detected as follows: 30 cases in Dehiba, 29 in North Tataouine, 26 in Ghomrassen, 9 in South Tataouine, 4 in Béni Mhira and 3 cases in Smaâr.

There are 33 patients currently admitted to the regional hospital in Tataouine , in addition to 3 others admitted to the local hospital of Remada and 2 to the local hospital of Ghomrassen.

