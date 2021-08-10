Tunisia Takes Delivery of 188,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine From Romania

9 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, on Monday, took delivery of 188,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, medical supplies and rapid test kits provided by Romania to support Tunisia's efforts to combat the pandemic, said the Presidency.

Acting Health Minister Ali Mrabet, Adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of National Security Abderraouf Attallah, Director General of Military Health Mustapha Ferjani, Director General of the Central Pharmacy Béchir Yermani and chargée d'affaires at the Romanian embassy in Tunis Mariela Alexa were present on the arrival of the plane carrying medical supplies at Tunis-Carthage Airport.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X