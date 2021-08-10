Tunisia Takes Delivery of 188,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine From Romania

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, on Monday, took delivery of 188,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, medical supplies and rapid test kits provided by Romania to support Tunisia's efforts to combat the pandemic, said the Presidency.

Acting Health Minister Ali Mrabet, Adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of National Security Abderraouf Attallah, Director General of Military Health Mustapha Ferjani, Director General of the Central Pharmacy Béchir Yermani and chargée d'affaires at the Romanian embassy in Tunis Mariela Alexa were present on the arrival of the plane carrying medical supplies at Tunis-Carthage Airport.