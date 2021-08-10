Tunisia: President Saied Meets Bahraini Foreign Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied met on Monday in Carthage with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, who was carrying a verbal message from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Saied expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people for its solidarity with Tunisia in «this historic moment it is living through."

The Bahraini Minister stressed that his country, leadership and people, stands with Tunisia and supports the exceptional measures announced by President Saied on July 25.

He voiced his country's confidence in the President's ability to take the right decisions to get through the difficult period experienced by Tunisia.

«Bahrain believes that what happened in Tunisia is a matter of sovereignty and that no foreign party has the right to interfere,» he said, calling on the international community to continue supporting Tunisia so that it can meet the political, economic and health challenges.

The President of the Republic, on July 25, invoked Article 80 of the Constitution. He decided to freeze all parliamentary activities for 30 days, to lift the immunity of all MPs and to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.