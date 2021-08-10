Gambia: Health Ministry Launches Online Platform to Enable Travellers Access Test Results

The Ministry of Health has issued a press release on Monday informing the public that it has launched an online platform that will enable travellers leaving The Gambia access their certified test results.

The ministry said the online platform aims to facilitate receipt of test results timely and conveniently.

"Every intending traveller is required to pay the test fee of two thousand five hundred dalasi (D2,500.00) at the Eco Bank the Gambia Ltd, before his or her sample is collected at any of the two designated sites (Independence Stadium and around Brusubi turntable)," the presser added.

Modou Njai, Director of Health Education and Promotion said every traveller must present proof of payment (receipt) at sample collection sites, before his or her required bio/personal data for the electronic transmission is recorded.

"After a sample is collected and analyzed, the registered traveller will be able to download his/her test certificate through a public portal that can be accessed at https://results.moh.gm." he said.

Njai stated that the traveller will be required to enter both COVID-19 ID, and phone number used during registration and sample collection to download their test certificates.

In this regard, all travellers are requested to provide a valid phone number during the registration process as it will be required to retrieve a valid test certificate.

Njai also noted that the results will be available from 24 to 48 hours after sample collection and only available to travellers who had returned a negative test result. He said all printed/downloaded certificates will be subjected to verification at the airport by airline officials and health authorities.

Meanwhile the health ministry assured the public that the platform is secure, reliable, and safe and has been developed using international standards of cyber security and data protection protocols.

"Travellers are thus encouraged to utilize the facility. The public is further Rank ( + / - )reminded that, receipts in respect of payment may be requested at the airport during departure, travellers are therefore urged to keep their receipt," Njai remarked.

"Moreover, the Ministry of Health is soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19. Health ministry encourages the public to call the Ministry's Toll-free Number 1025 for more or other related information regarding how to access this service."