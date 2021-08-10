Gambia: KMC CEO - My Presence Will Ensure Impartial Investigation Into the Council's Ongoing Saga

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), Sainabou Martin Sonko, said her presence at the council's office will ensure impartial investigations into the alleged missing D12 million funds at the council.

Madam Sonko said in an interview on Monday, after she was denied access to her office when she reported to work. She explained that she went to work as advised by the local government ministry, but found the Municipal Police officers barricaded the entrance and told her that she will not enter.

Sonko said she informed the aforesaid ministry that she has been denied entry into her office. This is the second time she is being denied entry, she said.

"The Ministry advises that we come to work and wait for the outcome of the ongoing investigation, which would determine clearly who is right and wrong. If after the investigation it is necessary for them to dismiss me, they can do so.

"I have reported my denial to the ministry that we have been denied access for the second time and they have advised me to stay around and wait for them to do their negotiations and would advise us accordingly," she said.

Madam Sonko further said the investigation cannot be conducted as expected because she has been denied entry to her office.

Commenting on the missing funds, Sonko said: "I have not seen the missing money because my work deals with documents, but all these issues will be established after the investigations. Those staff that have come to demonstrate are not even main staff of the council. They are staff of the 'Mbalet' Project under the KMC".

On whether the issue is politically motivated, CEO Sonko said she is not a politician and that her aim is to serve the country and that people should wait for the outcome of the investigation. She said if after the investigations it is proven that she ought to face the law, "let that be." According to her, her family is receiving a series of abusive words due to the saga, but she stressed that she remains resolute in her desire to serve the country. She maintained that it is lawful for her to be installed pending the outcome of the investigation.

"If an investigation is to take place, and the main individual accused is not allowed to participate in the investigation, will it not be partial? Obviously, I have to participate in the investigation. In order for that to happen, I have to be present and be allowed access to the office. My coming to work does not mean that I have come to finally return to work, but I have to be present to be able to interact with the investigators. Why are they not allowing that?

Madam Sonko clarified that she does not have an issue with the staff association, but she however said that if the association wants to have dialogue with her, as per the saga, she would be available for that.