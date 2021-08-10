Gambia: Late Lieutenant Colonel Pierre J Mendy Laid to Rest

The Gambia Armed Forces and the Mendy family of Latrikunda German have on Monday 9th August 2021 laid to rest the body of the late Lieutenant Colonel Pierre J Mendy at the Old Jeshwang Christian Cemetery, GAF said on Monday.

It was a solemn and emotional moment as the late officer's rank mates carried his coffin to the grave for internment. Officers, soldiers and family members mourned as the Last Post was blown and the 21 Gun Salute fired.

The event was attended by the Deputy CDS, Major General Mamat O Cham, Commander GNA, top GAF officials and men and women of the armed forces.