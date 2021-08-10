Gambia: Late Lieutenant Colonel Pierre J Mendy Laid to Rest

9 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia Armed Forces and the Mendy family of Latrikunda German have on Monday 9th August 2021 laid to rest the body of the late Lieutenant Colonel Pierre J Mendy at the Old Jeshwang Christian Cemetery, GAF said on Monday.

It was a solemn and emotional moment as the late officer's rank mates carried his coffin to the grave for internment. Officers, soldiers and family members mourned as the Last Post was blown and the 21 Gun Salute fired.

The event was attended by the Deputy CDS, Major General Mamat O Cham, Commander GNA, top GAF officials and men and women of the armed forces.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X