Liberia: Samukai, Other Risk Being Incarcerated

Lofa county senator elect, J. Brownie Samukai and his two deputies risk being incarcerated at the Monrovia central prison (South Beach) for failing to meet up with the six months ultimatum given them by criminal court "C" to restitute the armed forces of Liberia personnel fund.

It can be recalled that Samukai and his two Deputies Joseph Johnson, J. Nyumah Dorbor, were indicted late last year for the crimes of theft of property, criminal conspiracy, economic sabotage, misuse of public money and money laundering.

They were given six months to restitute US$1,147,656.35 or risk serving a two year sentence at the Monrovia central prison. The six month time table given by the court ended on August 10, 2021.

Predicated on this Ousman Feika present assigned circuit judge of presiding of criminal court "C" has issued a writ of summon against the Lofa county senator elect and his deputies for a post-trial conference relative to the fulfillment of completion of the payment of the 50 percent of the total amount of money due the armed forces of Liberia (AFL).

Judge Feika instructed the clerk of court to notify the parties in these proceeding to appear before that honorable court at the temple of justice on Thursday, August 26, 2021 to inform the High Court on how they have implemented the order given them.

"You are further hereby commanded to serve this notice of assignment by leaving a copy with each of the concerning parties or their counselors and endorsed on the back of the original copy thereof, indicating the form and manner of its service and have same filed in the office of the clerk of this honorable court," the writ asserted.

Prior to this notice from the court, Samukai had made two initial payments of the 50 percent instructed by the court. The first initial money was paid by some citizens believe to be from Lofa county.