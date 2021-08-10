Liberia: Lawmaker Feels Insecure

-Says she will not locate her residence to Constituent

Montserrado County District four Representative, Rustolyn Dennis says out of fear and her personal security has vowed not to locate her residence to her constituents.

Representative Dennis who is one of the key campaigners seeking for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia, pointed out that her action is due to precaution of her life, emphasizing that, sometimes last year, some armed men went at her previous home in search of her.

Speaking on Truth FM August 9, 2021, the lawmaker at the Lower House of Representatives disclosed that she is residing in Soul Clinic, the District, but said she will not tell anyone where particularly she sleeps.

The Montserrado County District four Representative said, with all the difficulties she remains committed in providing those basic developmental projects for her people.

Rep. Dennis disclosed that road connectivity is one of her foremost community development priorities within the district as a means of giving access to free movement of the inhabitants and other road users.

The Female lawmaker said as part of her community road projects, she was able to build five bridges, including 13 roads within the various communities.

According to her, the new community road projects will commence with three communities benefiting from concrete pavement linking the Du- Port Road to Soul Clinic, Shara and Orange Cap.

The lawmaker told the media she will write authorities at the Ministry of Public Works the supporting arms of developmental initiative, noting that if they refuse to help her, she will singlehandedly undertake the Community road projects.

She furthered that under her district community development program, her office was able to build a market and at the same time undertaking additional two markets projects within the district.

Representative Dennis however disclosed that she is providing vocational training program for the young people including macro loans for the market women among others.