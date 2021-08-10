South Africa: Zuma Corruption Hearing Set to Be Postponed

The corruption trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma that was slated for Tuesday 10 August will likely be postponed after Zuma, who is serving 15 months in prison for contempt of court, was admitted to hospital last week.

"The matter involving former President Jacob Zuma and the Thales Group will resume in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 10 August 2021," the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement.

Both the prosecution and the defense had asked for the planned hearing to be postponed due to Zuma's hospitalisation his foundation confirmed in a tweet on Monday evening.

The NPA on behalf of all the parties sent a joint letter to Hon Judge Koen reflecting the parties agreement to postpone the hearing at the Pmb High Court due to the ongoing hospitalisation of Pre Zuma.

On the 10th Aug at 10h00 the matter will be heared virtually for postponement.

The former president's supporters, who are organised around the social media hashtag #freejacobzuma, had planned to come out in droves to support him outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. They said they would continue to push for his release.

The "postponement does not postpone, or impact on, other peaceful and lawful protest activities that may be planned by various organisations and groupings in support of the immediate release of President Zuma, at different times and locations throughout the country," the support group said in a statement.

The case is referred to in the South African media as the 'arms deal' corruption trial. Zuma allegedly received bribes of more than 1.7 billion euros in the 1990s.

He has already pleaded not guilty to these charges, as well as fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.

Zuma has claimed that he is a victim of a witch hunt, while the government asserts it is trying to wipe out corruption.

More than 300 deaths

The former president was especially popular with poor South Africans, and those who claim he is innocent came out on the streets for three days last July after he was jailed for contempt of court. Considered the three bloodiest days in South African history, at least 342 people died during civil unrest.

The Maverick, a local South African newspaper, conducted an investigation into the deaths, noting that while a number died from bullets, many died during and after looting.

But the authorities, it says, have not been forthcoming with information.

"Authorities have been extremely tight-lipped about how, exactly, more than 300 South Africans died - while providing quite a high level of detail on the infrastructure damaged," it wrote.